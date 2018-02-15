Dr. Bart Main, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Main is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bart Main, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bart Main, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.
Dr. Main works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cape Cod Human Services460 W Main St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 790-3360
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Main?
Dr. Main does a wonderful job of correctly testing, diagnosing and “tweaking” therapy as appropriate. Dr. Main is a great communicator and keeps a professional yet close relationships with patients. He was the first doctor in 35 years of suffering to correctly diagnose me. He also treats as conservatively as possible, from prescribing Yoga to medications. Great for adults and children. A kind and genuine person that cares.
About Dr. Bart Main, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1689770604
Education & Certifications
- University Minn Hosps
- Hennepin County Med Center
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Main accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Main has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Main works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Main. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Main.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Main, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Main appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.