Dr. Bart Main, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bart Main, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.

Dr. Main works at Cape Cod Human Services in Hyannis, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Cod Human Services
    460 W Main St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 790-3360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Cod Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anorexia
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anorexia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 15, 2018
    Dr. Main does a wonderful job of correctly testing, diagnosing and “tweaking” therapy as appropriate. Dr. Main is a great communicator and keeps a professional yet close relationships with patients. He was the first doctor in 35 years of suffering to correctly diagnose me. He also treats as conservatively as possible, from prescribing Yoga to medications. Great for adults and children. A kind and genuine person that cares.
    NLK — Feb 15, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bart Main, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689770604
    Education & Certifications

    • University Minn Hosps
    • Hennepin County Med Center
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • Indiana University
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bart Main, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Main is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Main has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Main works at Cape Cod Human Services in Hyannis, MA. View the full address on Dr. Main’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Main. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Main.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Main, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Main appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

