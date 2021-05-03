Dr. Barth Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barth Green, MD
Overview of Dr. Barth Green, MD
Dr. Barth Green, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Green's Office Locations
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It has been almost 12 years since Dr. Green operated to repair the slipped discs and herniated discs in my back, with shooting pain down my leg, via spinal fusion. My surgery was a complete success, and within a few weeks after the surgery, I was able to return to normal activity. At age 69, I walk two miles a day, have full range of motion in my back, and have no pain. Fantastic doctor!!
About Dr. Barth Green, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Myelopathy and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
