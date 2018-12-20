Overview of Dr. Barth Riedel, MD

Dr. Barth Riedel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Riedel works at LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY HEALTH CARE ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY DEPARTMENT in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.