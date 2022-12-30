Dr. Bartholome Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bartholome Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Bartholome Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.
Bartholomew Rodriguez MD631 E 233rd St, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (718) 324-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MD-Individual Practice Association, Inc. (M.D. IPA), a UnitedHealthcare Company
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Rodriguez for years and he is wonderful! Very personable, reliable and will call you back personally to discuss anything.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Yale University
