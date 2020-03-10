See All Urologists in Bethesda, MD
Dr. Bartholomew Radolinski, MD

Urology
4.1 (57)
Map Pin Small Bethesda, MD
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bartholomew Radolinski, MD

Dr. Bartholomew Radolinski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Radolinski works at Chesapeake Urology Associates in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Radolinski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bethesda
    6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 503, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 530-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cystitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cystitis
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Retrograde Pyetograms Chevron Icon
Scrotal Mass Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Mar 10, 2020
    I visited Dr. Radolinski because I was having trouble urinating due to benign prostate swelling. After testing and consultation, he recommended the UroLift procedure to pull back the prostate and increase the opening to the urethra. It was a low stress operation as surgical procedures go, and my recovery went smoothly and quickly. I am now urinating normally, which is to say as I did 20 years ago. I appreciated Dr. Radolinski's knowledge, skill and professionalism throughout the process.
    Colin H. — Mar 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bartholomew Radolinski, MD

    • Urology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376687780
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • Washington Hospital Center
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • Georgetown University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bartholomew Radolinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radolinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Radolinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Radolinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Radolinski works at Chesapeake Urology Associates in Bethesda, MD. View the full address on Dr. Radolinski’s profile.

    Dr. Radolinski has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Radolinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Radolinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radolinski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radolinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radolinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

