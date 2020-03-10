Overview of Dr. Bartholomew Radolinski, MD

Dr. Bartholomew Radolinski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Radolinski works at Chesapeake Urology Associates in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.