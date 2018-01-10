Dr. Bartlomiej Leyko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leyko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bartlomiej Leyko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bartlomiej Leyko, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Jagiellonian University Medical College, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Locations
Allergy Asthma Clinic300 W Clarendon Ave Ste 120, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 277-3337
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have lived in seven different states and had the opportunity to meet several Asthma & Allergy Physicians. Dr. Leyko is by far my favorite, as he is patient, kind, and compassionate. He takes the time to listen to you, and ensures that he answers all of your questions prior to ending the appointment. He is intelligent, but always open to hearing differing perspectives on treatment. Highly recommend Dr. Leyko.
About Dr. Bartlomiej Leyko, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538124946
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Health Sciences Center School Of Med Stony Brook Ny
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Med Grand Rapids Mi
- Jagiellonian University Medical College, Faculty Of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Leyko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Leyko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Leyko has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more.
Dr. Leyko speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Leyko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leyko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leyko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.