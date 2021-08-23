See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Bartolo Peloro, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (10)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bartolo Peloro, MD

Dr. Bartolo Peloro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Peloro works at Northwell - UNIVERSITY PHYSICIANS GROUP in Staten Island, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peloro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Langone Romano Gynecology
    1110 South Ave Ste 306, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 667-1477
  2. 2
    Northwell Health
    65 ROSE AVE, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 979-9333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Bartolo Peloro, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    36 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    English
    NPI Number
    • 1538154935
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peloro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peloro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peloro works at Northwell - UNIVERSITY PHYSICIANS GROUP in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Peloro’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Peloro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peloro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peloro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peloro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.