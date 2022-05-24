See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Barton Blinder, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.4 (18)
Map Pin Small Newport Beach, CA
Call for new patient details
59 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Barton Blinder, MD

Dr. Barton Blinder, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.

Dr. Blinder works at Barton J Blinder MD in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eating Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blinder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Barton Blinder MD Inc
    400 Newport Center Dr Ste 706, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 640-4440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Barton Blinder, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 59 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, German
NPI Number
  • 1598790487
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Blinder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Blinder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Blinder works at Barton J Blinder MD in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Blinder’s profile.

Dr. Blinder has seen patients for Eating Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blinder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Blinder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blinder.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blinder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blinder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

