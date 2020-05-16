Dr. Barton Brezina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brezina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barton Brezina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barton Brezina, MD
Dr. Barton Brezina, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Evans, GA. They completed their fellowship with Wilford Hall Air Force Medical Center
Dr. Brezina's Office Locations
Nephrology Associates465 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 432-1099
Nephrology Associates8390 Champions Gate Blvd Ste 306, Champions Gate, FL 33896 Directions (706) 430-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
- Putnam General Hospital
- St Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am happy with my visits. Just want the phone answered more quickly. Need to know lab hours at 465 belair. And if my 6/4/2020 appt is canceled. I am happy with all the STAFF. I just need the phone answered more. ThankU!!!!!!!!!
About Dr. Barton Brezina, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1205824877
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Air Force Medical Center
- UTHSCSA
- Keesler Med Center|Keesler Med Ctr
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brezina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brezina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brezina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brezina has seen patients for Anemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brezina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brezina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brezina.
