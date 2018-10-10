Dr. Barton Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barton Cook, MD
Overview
Dr. Barton Cook, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, East Alabama Medical Center, Jackson Hospital and Clinic and Vaughan Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Pediatric Specialists of Montgomery LLC239 Mitylene Park Dr, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 612-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- East Alabama Medical Center
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
- Vaughan Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Barton Cook saved our daughter’s life! She was in the hospital, after she collapsed, when he was called in to care for her. She had been misdiagnosed by another specialist. Then Dr. Cook identified the problem, developed a new plan of care, and she has flourished ever since. Thank you Dr. Cook!
About Dr. Barton Cook, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1285605055
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
- Auburn University At Montgomery
Frequently Asked Questions
