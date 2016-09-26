Dr. Sickinger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barton Sickinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Barton Sickinger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University.
Dr. Sickinger works at
Locations
Cardiology Physicians PA305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 301, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 677-5351
Select Specialty Hospital-daytona Beach301 Memorial Medical Pkwy, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 671-0691
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Sickinger since 1986. I was 38 years old and he performed a PTCA. He did two that year and two four years later. After diet modifications and medications, he has monitored me since then. Now, at age 69, I am in excellent health. He has a great "bedside manner." He was a senior med student when my GP doctor was a junior student. My GP told me that Barton Sickinger was the one all the students went to for help!
About Dr. Barton Sickinger, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1245223650
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
