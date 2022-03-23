Dr. Barton Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barton Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Barton Thomas, MD
Dr. Barton Thomas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
-
1
Roanoke Plastic Surgery Plc.1118 1st St SW, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 581-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Dr. Thomas is an incredibly gifted, amazing surgeon, and all of his staff are friendly, helpful, and caring! His expertise and skill allowed me to get back to living a normal life when I wasn't sure it would be possible. During the time I spent in the hospital because of a traumatic leg injury (2 different stays for a total of 18 days), Dr. Thomas visited every day to make sure my care was progressing well and giving me the support I needed. When I was home, he was available to answer all my questions and concerns. Due to my injury, my recovery time was months long, and I knew Dr. Thomas and his entire staff were there for me the entire time! I cannot thank him enough for the care he gave to me throughout my recovery!!
About Dr. Barton Thomas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1568462190
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.