Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barton Wood, MD
Overview of Dr. Barton Wood, MD
Dr. Barton Wood, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Wood works at
Dr. Wood's Office Locations
Advanced Surgeons, P.C.3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 400, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 595-8985Monday8:15am - 4:30pmTuesday8:15am - 4:30pmWednesday8:15am - 4:30pmThursday8:15am - 4:30pmFriday8:15am - 3:00pm
Jefferson Shelby Surgical Associates PC636 2nd St NE Ste A, Alabaster, AL 35007 Directions (205) 663-1180
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr wood is great. He 1st did a gall bladder removal then after my prostrate radiation treatments did a hernia repair. Staff was great also. Very informative and very easy to talk with
About Dr. Barton Wood, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1477588309
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Incisional Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
