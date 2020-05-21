See All Cardiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Bartosz Jozwik, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Bartosz Jozwik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Wroclaw Med University Wroclaw Poland and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.

Dr. Jozwik works at UT Physicians Advanced Cardiopulmonary Therapies & Transplantation in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UT Physicians EP Heart - Greater Heights
    UT Physicians EP Heart - Greater Heights
1631 North Loop W Ste 560, Houston, TX 77008

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Heart Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Heart Disease

Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Heart Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Postoperative Pain
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Reaction
Anemia
Ankle Disorders
Anxiety
Arrhythmias
Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia (ARVD)
Arthritis
Asthma
Ataxia
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Infection
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Bradycardia
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cellulitis
Cervicitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Disorders
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Injuries
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophageal Diseases
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Block
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Implantable Loop Recorder
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Larynx Conditions
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Multifocal Premature Beats
Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Palpitations
Partial Lung Collapse
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Pulmonary Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second Degree Heart Block
Sepsis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Disorders
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Infections
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stomach Diseases
Syncope
Testicular Dysfunction
Thrombosis
Thyroid Disease
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Ulcer
Urinary Disorders
Ur
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation, Idiopathic Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 21, 2020
    Caring, knowledgeable doctor with wonderful bedside manner who can explain complex heart rhythm problems in an approachable manner. Just great experience overall.
    — May 21, 2020
    About Dr. Bartosz Jozwik, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760796569
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale School Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wroclaw Med University Wroclaw Poland
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bartosz Jozwik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jozwik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jozwik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jozwik works at UT Physicians Advanced Cardiopulmonary Therapies & Transplantation in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jozwik’s profile.

    Dr. Jozwik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jozwik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jozwik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jozwik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

