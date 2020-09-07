Overview of Dr. Baruch Eisenberg, MD

Dr. Baruch Eisenberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Eisenberg works at BARUCH EISENBERG, MD in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.