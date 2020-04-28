Overview of Dr. Baruch Kassover, MD

Dr. Baruch Kassover, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.



Dr. Kassover works at Chemed Health Center in Lakewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.