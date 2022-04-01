Dr. Wieder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baruch Wieder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Baruch Wieder, MD
Dr. Baruch Wieder, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Wieder works at
Dr. Wieder's Office Locations
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success1999 Marcus Ave Ste 306, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 467-8600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates - Brooklyn902 Quentin Rd Fl 7, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (917) 736-9740Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen a LOT of drs and have had several surgeries. So, I know a good practice and Dr. when I meet them. Dr. Weider is tremendously knowledgeable, has keen attention to detail, has a professional and warm bedside manner and truly cares. Dr. Weider went out of his way to refer me to another Dr. and then asked that Dr. to call me. I received a call from the referring Dr. the very next day. Incredible. Dr. Weider's staff is professional, hard working and pleasant. You can put your trust into Dr. Weider's hands.
About Dr. Baruch Wieder, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wieder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wieder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wieder works at
Dr. Wieder has seen patients for Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wieder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wieder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wieder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wieder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wieder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.