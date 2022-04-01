Overview of Dr. Baruch Wieder, MD

Dr. Baruch Wieder, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Wieder works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.