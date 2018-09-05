See All Neurosurgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Barunashish Brahma, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (19)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Barunashish Brahma, MD

Dr. Barunashish Brahma, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.

Dr. Brahma works at Pediatric Neurosurgery Assocs in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brahma's Office Locations

    Atlanta Office
    5461 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 540, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 785-2900
    1400 Tullie Rd NE Ste 610, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 785-5437

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 05, 2018
    From the first time we found out about our son's brain tumor, Dr. Brahma was right there helping us to understand what was going on and how best to help our son. Jan 2018 to today he is who we trust our son Austin's health with. Dr. Brahma has even let us know of new technology that is on the horizon for inoperable tumors such as Austin's. Austin always looks forward to his appointments with Dr. Brahma, as he has excellent bed side manners and is as honest as they come! God bless Dr. Brahma!
    Major in Bethlehem, GA — Sep 05, 2018
    About Dr. Barunashish Brahma, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275655326
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barunashish Brahma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brahma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brahma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brahma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brahma works at Pediatric Neurosurgery Assocs in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Brahma’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brahma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brahma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brahma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brahma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

