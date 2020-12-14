Dr. Basar Sareyyupoglu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sareyyupoglu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basar Sareyyupoglu, MD
Overview of Dr. Basar Sareyyupoglu, MD
Dr. Basar Sareyyupoglu, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Sareyyupoglu's Office Locations
Jacksonville - Heart Surgery4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-9007Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very complicated heart surgery performed by Dr. Basar Sareyyupoglu, August 2020. A 3D printer made a silicon duplicate of my heart because of the complexity of the surgery. Four months now and I feel great. I had an exceptional recovery, because of an exceptional surgeon. From my experience there could be no better heart surgeon in this country, I mean this seriously. Also he is a wonderful and caring man. It is amazing how wonderful I now feel because of Dr. Basar Sareyyupoglu.
About Dr. Basar Sareyyupoglu, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1295954162
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
