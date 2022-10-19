Overview

Dr. Baseer Qazi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Deccan College Of Medical Sciences, Ntr University Of Health Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton and Mercy Harvard Hospital.



Dr. Qazi works at North Shore Gastroenterology in Glenview, IL with other offices in McHenry, IL, Woodstock, IL and Harvard, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.