Dr. Basel Al-Aswad, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.3 (3)
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Basel Al-Aswad, MD

Dr. Basel Al-Aswad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Al-Aswad works at Lawndale Christian Health Center in Chicago, IL with other offices in Evergreen Park, IL.

Dr. Al-Aswad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lawndale Christian Health Center
    3860 W Ogden Ave, Chicago, IL 60623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (872) 588-3000
    Monday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:45pm
  2. 2
    Affiliated Orthopedics
    2850 W 95th St Ste 406, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 499-4844

Hospital Affiliations
  • Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dr. Al-Aswad performed a rather complex surgery on my left thigh. Except for occasional arthritic pain I can say that my left leg is as good as could be, but not as flexible as before the operation. Dr. Al-Aswad was very approachable and friendly and willing to explain the procedure to me and my relatives.
    Photo: Dr. Basel Al-Aswad, MD
    About Dr. Basel Al-Aswad, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1033104641
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
