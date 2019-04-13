Dr. Al-Aswad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basel Al-Aswad, MD
Overview of Dr. Basel Al-Aswad, MD
Dr. Basel Al-Aswad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Al-Aswad works at
Dr. Al-Aswad's Office Locations
Lawndale Christian Health Center3860 W Ogden Ave, Chicago, IL 60623 Directions (872) 588-3000Monday8:30am - 9:00pmTuesday8:30am - 9:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 9:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:45pm
Affiliated Orthopedics2850 W 95th St Ste 406, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 499-4844
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Al-Aswad performed a rather complex surgery on my left thigh. Except for occasional arthritic pain I can say that my left leg is as good as could be, but not as flexible as before the operation. Dr. Al-Aswad was very approachable and friendly and willing to explain the procedure to me and my relatives.
About Dr. Basel Al-Aswad, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1033104641
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
