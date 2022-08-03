Overview

Dr. Basel Moussa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairview Park, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital, Southwest General Health Center and UH St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Moussa works at Basel Z Moussa MD in Fairview Park, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.