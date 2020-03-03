Dr. Basel Ramlawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramlawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basel Ramlawi, MD
Dr. Basel Ramlawi, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They graduated from McMaster University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Ramlawi works at
Lankenau Hospital100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (484) 476-1000
Cardiovascular Surgery Associates6550 Fannin St Ste 1401, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-5200
Valley Health Surgi-center1870 Amherst St Ste 2B, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-6721Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Winchester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Ramlawi and his team were top notch in their care for me. They were always available to answer my questions, before and after my surgery. I felt very safe under their care.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1265692479
- Harvard Medical School|Harvard University
- UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO
- McMaster University
- Cardiac Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Ramlawi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramlawi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramlawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramlawi works at
Dr. Ramlawi has seen patients for Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramlawi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramlawi speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramlawi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramlawi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramlawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramlawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.