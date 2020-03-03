Overview

Dr. Basel Ramlawi, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They graduated from McMaster University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Ramlawi works at Lankenau Heart Center-Mezzanine Level in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Houston, TX and Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.