Overview

Dr. Basel Skeif, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Benson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Tichreen and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital, Northern Cochise Community Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Skeif works at Pima Heart & Vascular in Benson, AZ with other offices in Willcox, AZ, Sierra Vista, AZ, Douglas, AZ, Tucson, AZ and Nogales, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.