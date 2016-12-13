Overview

Dr. Basel Termanini, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East and Harrison Community Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.