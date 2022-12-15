See All Transplant Hepatologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Basem Alkurdi, MD

Transplant Hepatology
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Basem Alkurdi, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital and UAB Hospital.

Dr. Alkurdi works at TGH Transplant & Specialty Services in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    TGH Transplant & Specialty Services
    409 Bayshore Blvd Fl 4, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 15, 2022
    I was transferred to Tampa General and Dr. Allkurdi was a heaven sent! From his bed side manner & his compassion for his patients. He explains eveeything and makes you feel at ease. I kept forgetting his name so I started calling him Dr. Suit because of his impeccable dressing. I know I'm in good hands with him as my doctor! Big shout out to the 2 nurses on his team that held he up through it all. Jamie & Nicole I couldn't of done this without you by my side. THANK YOU THANK YOU!
    Diana Blundo — Dec 15, 2022
    • Transplant Hepatology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • Male
    • 1477520617
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Gastroenterology
    • Tampa General Hospital
    • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
    • UAB Hospital

    Dr. Basem Alkurdi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alkurdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alkurdi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alkurdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alkurdi works at TGH Transplant & Specialty Services in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Alkurdi’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Alkurdi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alkurdi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alkurdi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alkurdi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

