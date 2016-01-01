Overview of Dr. Basem Droubi, MD

Dr. Basem Droubi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Droubi works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Atherosclerosis and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.