Dr. Farag has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basem Farag, MD
Dr. Basem Farag, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Alav Medical Corporation16465 Sierra Lakes Pkwy Ste 200, Fontana, CA 92336 Directions (909) 429-2404
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Previously I had Dr. Manolo as my primary and switched to Dr. Farag who I saw on two (2) separate occasions because Dr. Manalo was not available for 4-5 weeks whenever I called. I find Dr. Farag to be attentive and I just had my physical with him and he went over my previous tests with me to make sure I didn't have any concerns or questions. At my previous appt with Manalo she told me she didn't have time to look at my records "she was just too busy". I highly recommend Dr. Farag.
About Dr. Basem Farag, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Farag speaks Arabic.
