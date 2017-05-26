Dr. Basem Hamid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basem Hamid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Basem Hamid, MD
Dr. Basem Hamid, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Hamid's Office Locations
1
Basem Hamid MD PA11920 Astoria Blvd Ste 130, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 922-0400
2
Premier Health Care Group Pllc5050 Crenshaw Rd Ste 100, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (281) 922-0400
3
Aa Orthopedics2302 Fannin St Ste 410, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (844) 472-7638
- 4 3569 Business Center Dr Ste 195, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 922-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a patient of this practice, it's been a year, first they were my caregivers while I was in the hospital, all three doctors were very attentive in addressing my needs in pain control, so I turned my care over to them. They treat my whole self and one thing that impressed me is they not only LISTEN, but address my concerns as well. Every patient I've personally met is quite happy with how these doctors treat them. So if you're looking for QUALITY care ? These are the Doctors I recommend.
About Dr. Basem Hamid, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamid has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hamid speaks Arabic.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.