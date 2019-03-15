See All Transplant Hepatologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Bashar Aqel, MD

Transplant Hepatology
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Dr. Bashar Aqel, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Aqel works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Scottsdale - Transplant
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
(480) 660-9006

Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Wireless pH Testing

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Transplant Hepatology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750325957
    • Mayo Clinic Hospital
    • MAYO CLINIC
    • Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

    Dr. Bashar Aqel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aqel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aqel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aqel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Aqel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aqel works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Aqel’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Aqel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aqel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aqel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aqel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

