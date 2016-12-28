Dr. Fahoum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bashar Fahoum, MD
Overview
Dr. Bashar Fahoum, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from University Of Damascus Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Fahoum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fahoum?
Dr. Fahoum is one of the most attentive, thorough and skilled surgeons one could ever hope to have. There are not enough words to express how grateful, and lucky, I was to have been placed under his care after I entered the hospital via the ER room.
About Dr. Bashar Fahoum, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1053486985
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College
- Ny Meth Hospital
- Ny Meth Hospital
- University Of Damascus Faculty Of Medicine
- Critical Care Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fahoum accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fahoum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fahoum works at
Dr. Fahoum speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahoum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahoum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahoum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahoum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.