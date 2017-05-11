See All Neurologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Bashar Lutfi, MD

Neurology
3.5 (22)
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bashar Lutfi, MD

Dr. Bashar Lutfi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Lutfi works at Maan Chiropractic in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Lutfi's Office Locations

    Bashar Lutfi, MD LLC , Neuroscience consultants
    9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 207, Boca Raton, FL 33428
    Bashar Lutfi MD, LLC, Neuroscience Consultants
    1725 N University Dr Ste 425, Coral Springs, FL 33071

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy

Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Torticollis Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 11, 2017
    Dr. Lutfi is very attentive and thorough. He is comforting, intelligent and kind. I highly recommend Dr. Lutfi!! Fantastic physician!
    Jennifer in Coral springs — May 11, 2017
    About Dr. Bashar Lutfi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548483761
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institutes of Health
    Internship
    • St Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lutfi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lutfi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lutfi has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lutfi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lutfi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lutfi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lutfi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lutfi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

