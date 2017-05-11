Overview of Dr. Bashar Lutfi, MD

Dr. Bashar Lutfi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Lutfi works at Maan Chiropractic in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.