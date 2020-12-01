See All Cardiologists in Gilbert, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Bashar Markabawi, MD

Cardiology
4.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bashar Markabawi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus University, Fac of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Markabawi works at Mercy Gilbert Medical Center in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
    3555 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 699-5536
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Lifetime heart & Vascular
    3011 S Lindsay Rd Ste 105, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 699-5536

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 01, 2020
    Very efficient crew. Nurses top Notch. Eccelent Surgeon Thanks Shane
    Shane K Hardcastle — Dec 01, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Bashar Markabawi, MD
    About Dr. Bashar Markabawi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518968429
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • St Luke's Hospital 11311 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, Oh 44104
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Damascus University, Fac of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bashar Markabawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markabawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Markabawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Markabawi works at Mercy Gilbert Medical Center in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Markabawi’s profile.

    Dr. Markabawi has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markabawi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Markabawi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markabawi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markabawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markabawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

