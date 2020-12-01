Dr. Bashar Markabawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markabawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bashar Markabawi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus University, Fac of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Mercy Gilbert Medical Center3555 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 699-5536Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lifetime heart & Vascular3011 S Lindsay Rd Ste 105, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 699-5536
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Very efficient crew. Nurses top Notch. Eccelent Surgeon Thanks Shane
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center
- St Luke's Hospital 11311 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, Oh 44104
- Damascus University, Fac of Medicine
