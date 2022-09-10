Overview of Dr. Bashar Okka, MD

Dr. Bashar Okka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Okka works at Clarkston Internal Medicine PC in Clarkston, MI with other offices in Pontiac, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.