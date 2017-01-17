Overview

Dr. Bashar Saikaly, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Saikaly works at Baker & Gillmore Cardiovascular in Saint Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.