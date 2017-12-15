Dr. Bashar Succar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Succar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bashar Succar, MD
Overview of Dr. Bashar Succar, MD
Dr. Bashar Succar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Dr. Succar's Office Locations
Michigan ENT44200 Woodward Ave Ste 201, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 334-9490
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Just had a deviated septum repaired and Dr Succar was awesome! Before the surgery he showed me my problem with his scope on a LCD screen so I could confirm it for myself. He was very professional and I did not experience any of the surgery problems other people I know complained about when they had the procedure. I did not have any black eyes or bleeding after the second day, and no pain at all.. Plus taking the stints out after a week was a breeze.
About Dr. Bashar Succar, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 52 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1255435350
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Succar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Succar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Succar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Succar speaks Arabic.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Succar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Succar.
