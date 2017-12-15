See All Otolaryngologists in Pontiac, MI
Dr. Bashar Succar, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.3 (23)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bashar Succar, MD

Dr. Bashar Succar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.

Dr. Succar works at Michigan Ear Nose and Throat Associates in Pontiac, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Succar's Office Locations

    Michigan ENT
    Michigan ENT
44200 Woodward Ave Ste 201, Pontiac, MI 48341
(248) 334-9490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 15, 2017
    Just had a deviated septum repaired and Dr Succar was awesome! Before the surgery he showed me my problem with his scope on a LCD screen so I could confirm it for myself. He was very professional and I did not experience any of the surgery problems other people I know complained about when they had the procedure. I did not have any black eyes or bleeding after the second day, and no pain at all.. Plus taking the stints out after a week was a breeze.
    BLOOMFIELD — Dec 15, 2017
    About Dr. Bashar Succar, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    52 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    1255435350
    Education & Certifications

    LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
