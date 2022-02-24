Overview

Dr. Basharat Muneer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Phlebology. They graduated from University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine|University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Muneer works at Rush Copley Cardiovasular, a Department of Rush Copley Medical Center- Highland in Aurora, IL with other offices in Yorkville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.