Dr. Basheer Shakir, MD
Overview of Dr. Basheer Shakir, MD
Dr. Basheer Shakir, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Shakir works at
Dr. Shakir's Office Locations
-
1
Wellstar North Fulton Hospital3000 Hospital Blvd, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 664-9600
- 2 1120 15th St Ste B13088, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3071
-
3
Wellstar Neurosurgery2500 Hospital Blvd Ste 310, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 664-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I entered the ER in extreme pain from a herniated disc and was unable to move my toes anymore. Dr Shakir made sure I stayed admitted into the hospital until he could fit me in for my surgery. My case ended up being much more complicated and he spent the time and care to make sure I got better. After the surgery he stopped by my hospital room for three days to see how I was doing. I can’t express how much I appreciate Dr Shakir for helping me get back to life.
About Dr. Basheer Shakir, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shakir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shakir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shakir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
