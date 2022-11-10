See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Bashir Attuwaybi, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.9 (35)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Bashir Attuwaybi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. 

Dr. Attuwaybi works at Buffalo Medical Group PC Laboratory in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Buffalo Medical Group PC Laboratory
    295 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 630-1081
  2. 2
    Buffalo Medical Group PC
    325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 630-1081
  3. 3
    Buffalo Medical Group
    3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 630-1081
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    4955 N Bailey Ave Ste 201, Buffalo, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 630-1081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • ECMC Health Campus
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Nov 10, 2022
    Dr Attuwaybi is awesome. Great surgeon, explains everything well and tells you what to expect after surgery. If you have issues or problems following surgery his office will fit you into his schedule the same day you call even if it has to be after regular office hours. I have nothing negative to say about Dr. Attuwaybi and his staff.
    — Nov 10, 2022
    About Dr. Bashir Attuwaybi, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578791992
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bashir Attuwaybi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attuwaybi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Attuwaybi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Attuwaybi has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Attuwaybi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Attuwaybi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attuwaybi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Attuwaybi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Attuwaybi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

