Dr. Bashir Lone, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bamberg, SC. They graduated from Govt Med Coll Srinagar and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Allendale County Hospital, Lexington Medical Center, Mcleod Health Cheraw and Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lone works at MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Bamberg in Bamberg, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.