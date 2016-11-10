Dr. Bashir Lone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bashir Lone, MD
Overview of Dr. Bashir Lone, MD
Dr. Bashir Lone, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bamberg, SC. They graduated from Govt Med Coll Srinagar and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Allendale County Hospital, Lexington Medical Center, Mcleod Health Cheraw and Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lone works at
Dr. Lone's Office Locations
MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Bamberg506 North St, Bamberg, SC 29003 Directions
MUSC Health Heart & Vascular Laurel St. Medical Pavilion2001 Laurel St # 300, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very trusted and explains everything. He also listens and answers questions.
About Dr. Bashir Lone, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1205862943
Education & Certifications
- Einstein Coll Med/Mmc/Blhc
- Skims
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Govt Med Coll Srinagar
- Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Allendale County Hospital
- Lexington Medical Center
- Mcleod Health Cheraw
- Regional Medical Center
