Dr. Bashir Rawi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Kabul U, Fac Med.



Dr. Rawi works at UNIVERSITY PHYSICIANS HEALTHCARE in Chula Vista, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.