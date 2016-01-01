Dr. Bashir Rawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bashir Rawi, MD
Overview
Dr. Bashir Rawi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Kabul U, Fac Med.
Dr. Rawi works at
Locations
1
Gateway Comprehensive Medical Group1323 Third Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 409-6900
2
Gateway Comprehensive Medical Group995 Gateway Center Way Ste 105, San Diego, CA 92102 Directions (619) 264-1934
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bashir Rawi, MD
- Family Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1003964834
Education & Certifications
- Fp Spokane
- Deaconess Hospital
- Kabul U, Fac Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rawi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rawi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rawi speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rawi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rawi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.