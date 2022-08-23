Dr. Basiem Barsoum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barsoum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basiem Barsoum, MD
Overview of Dr. Basiem Barsoum, MD
Dr. Basiem Barsoum, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Apopka, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Apopka and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Barsoum works at
Dr. Barsoum's Office Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Apopka2100 Ocoee Apopka Rd Ste 120, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Apopka
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barsoum?
He saved my life on 2/22/2022. Thank you!!!!
About Dr. Basiem Barsoum, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1104099456
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barsoum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barsoum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Barsoum using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Barsoum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barsoum works at
Dr. Barsoum has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barsoum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barsoum speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Barsoum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barsoum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barsoum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barsoum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.