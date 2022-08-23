Overview of Dr. Basiem Barsoum, MD

Dr. Basiem Barsoum, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Apopka, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Apopka and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Barsoum works at AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Apopka in Apopka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.