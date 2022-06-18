Overview

Dr. Basil Al-Awabdy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine, Macon and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Al-Awabdy works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA, Woodstock, GA and Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.