Overview of Dr. Basil Besh, MD

Dr. Basil Besh, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Rose Hospital and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Besh works at Basil R. Besh MD Inc. in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.