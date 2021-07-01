Dr. Basil Besh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Besh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basil Besh, MD
Overview of Dr. Basil Besh, MD
Dr. Basil Besh, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Rose Hospital and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Besh works at
Dr. Besh's Office Locations
-
1
Basil R. Besh MD Inc.39180 Farwell Dr Ste 211, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 598-3834
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Rose Hospital
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Applied Risk Management Solutions
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Besh?
I felt like all my concerns were answered and left with a sigh of relief my hands were in "good hands"
About Dr. Basil Besh, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316040876
Education & Certifications
- Emmanuel Kaplan Fellowship In Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- NY University Bellevue Hosp Ctr
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Columbia University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Besh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Besh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Besh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Besh works at
Dr. Besh has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Besh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Besh speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Besh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Besh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Besh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Besh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.