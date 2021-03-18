See All Dermatologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Basil Cherpelis, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Basil Cherpelis, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Cherpelis works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular and Interventional Radiology
    12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 745-4673
  2. 2
    Usf Dermatology Laboratory
    12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 974-4744
  3. 3
    17 Davis Blvd Ste 402, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 974-4744
  4. 4
    Usf Dept of Opthalmology
    13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 974-4744
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Skin Cancer
Dermatitis
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Skin Cancer

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Basil Cherpelis, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124069398
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical University of South Carolina - Mohs Surgery
    Residency
    • University of South Florida, College of Medicine - Dermatology
    Internship
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • St. John's University
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Basil Cherpelis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherpelis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cherpelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cherpelis works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cherpelis’s profile.

    Dr. Cherpelis has seen patients for Dermatitis, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherpelis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherpelis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherpelis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherpelis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherpelis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

