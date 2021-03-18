Dr. Basil Cherpelis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherpelis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basil Cherpelis, MD
Dr. Basil Cherpelis, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Vascular and Interventional Radiology12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 745-4673
Usf Dermatology Laboratory12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-4744
- 3 17 Davis Blvd Ste 402, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-4744
Usf Dept of Opthalmology13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-4744Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Cherpelis is a talented and gifted MOHS surgeon. He has a kind and compassionate bedside manner, and is detail oriented. I trust him completely and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Basil Cherpelis, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina - Mohs Surgery
- University of South Florida, College of Medicine - Dermatology
- New York University School of Medicine
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- St. John's University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Cherpelis has seen patients for Dermatitis, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherpelis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
