Dr. Basil Felahy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felahy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basil Felahy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Basil Felahy, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE.
Dr. Felahy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Office11050 Atlantic Ave, Lynwood, CA 90262 Directions (310) 635-3800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Caremore Medical Group
- Health Net
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Regal Medical Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Felahy?
About Dr. Basil Felahy, MD
- General Medical Practice
- 58 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1245389238
Education & Certifications
- ML King Jr Genl Hosp
- San Joaquin Genl Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Felahy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felahy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felahy works at
Dr. Felahy speaks Arabic and Spanish.
Dr. Felahy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felahy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felahy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felahy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.