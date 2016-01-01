See All Family Doctors in Lynwood, CA
Dr. Basil Felahy, MD

General Medical Practice
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Basil Felahy, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE.

Dr. Felahy works at Office in Lynwood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    11050 Atlantic Ave, Lynwood, CA 90262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 635-3800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Regal Medical Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Basil Felahy, MD

    • General Medical Practice
    • 58 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1245389238
    Education & Certifications

    • ML King Jr Genl Hosp
    • San Joaquin Genl Hosp
    • UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE
