Overview of Dr. Basil Fossum, MD

Dr. Basil Fossum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tucom-Ca|University of California San Francisco CA|University of California San Fransisco and is affiliated with HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.



Dr. Fossum works at 21st Century Oncology in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.