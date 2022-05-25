Dr. Basil Holoyda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holoyda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basil Holoyda, MD
Overview of Dr. Basil Holoyda, MD
Dr. Basil Holoyda, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Dr. Holoyda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Holoyda's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology Associates389 Mulberry St Ste 200, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-9123
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holoyda?
Been to Dr. Holoyda several times. Excellent dr. Patient, understanding, does not rush you. Explains things to you. Great Dr.
About Dr. Basil Holoyda, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1093753451
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holoyda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holoyda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holoyda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holoyda works at
Dr. Holoyda has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Tremor and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holoyda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Holoyda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holoyda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holoyda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holoyda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.