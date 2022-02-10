Overview of Dr. Basil Kocur, MD

Dr. Basil Kocur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from U Noreste, Tampico Tamps and is affiliated with St. Anthony Community Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Kocur works at Urology Gynecology Of New York in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Colporrhaphy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.