Dr. Basil Kocur, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (23)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Basil Kocur, MD

Dr. Basil Kocur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from U Noreste, Tampico Tamps and is affiliated with St. Anthony Community Hospital and White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Kocur works at Urology Gynecology Of New York in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Colporrhaphy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kocur's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Gynecology Of New York
    688 Post Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 995-2600
  2. 2
    Westmed Medical Group
    2 Overhill Rd Ste 401, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 831-4170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anthony Community Hospital
  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Colporrhaphy
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Colporrhaphy

Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  Nausea
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 10, 2022
    Dr. Kocur took the initiative to test and evaluate the issue correctly. He answered questions with relevance and understanding so that I could understand his professional assessment and self-treatment responsibilities.
    H.A.K — Feb 10, 2022
    About Dr. Basil Kocur, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235248303
    Education & Certifications

    • U Rochester
    • Kaleida Health System-Buffalo General
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    • U Noreste, Tampico Tamps
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Basil Kocur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kocur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kocur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kocur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kocur works at Urology Gynecology Of New York in Scarsdale, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kocur’s profile.

    Dr. Kocur has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Colporrhaphy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kocur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kocur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kocur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kocur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kocur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

