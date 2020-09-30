Overview

Dr. Basil Kurdali, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Kurdali works at The Spine & Sports Health Center in Hoboken, NJ with other offices in Bayonne, NJ and Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.