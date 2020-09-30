Dr. Basil Kurdali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurdali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basil Kurdali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Basil Kurdali, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Locations
The Spine & Sports Health Center720 Monroe St Ste C208, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 535-2473Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pm
The Spine & Sports Health Center764 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 535-2473Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pm
The Spine & Sports Health Center121 Newark Ave Ste 300, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 535-2473Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good experience. Dr. Kurdali is very patient and explains everything.
About Dr. Basil Kurdali, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1255570925
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
- St Josephs Regional Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurdali has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurdali accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurdali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurdali has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurdali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kurdali speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurdali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurdali.
